Three Indian NBFCs seek bids to raise Rs15bn from bonds

MUMBAI, Feb 16 (IFR) - Indian non-banking financial companies Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co and NIIF Infrastructure Finance are seeking bids to raise up to Rs15bn (US$207m) from bonds.

Bajaj Finance is targeting Rs100m plus a greenshoe of Rs4.9bn from a tap of its 6.92% December 24 2030 bonds. Crisil and India Ratings have assigned a AAA rating to the notes.

NIIF Infrastructure Finance plans to issue Rs200m plus a greenshoe of Rs4.8bn from a tap of its 7.25% February 4 2031 bonds at a clean price of 99.9634. Care and Icra have assigned a AAA rating to the secured notes.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance is targeting Rs1.5bn plus a greenshoe of Rs3.5bn from a tap of its 6.26% April 18 2023 bonds.

Bajaj Finance and Cholamandalam Investment are seeking bids on the BSE's electronic bidding platform on February 17, while NIIF Infrastructure Finance has asked investors to place bids on the NSE's electronic bidding platform on the same date.

The issuers are yet to make official announcements on the planned bond sales.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by David Holland)

