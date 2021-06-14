Three groups eye EDP Brazil's hydroelectric plants - report

Adds details, background

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy companies Eneva SA ENEV3.SA, AES Brazil Energia SA AESB3.SA and Votorantim Energia are interested in acquiring the three hydroelectric plants EDP Energias do Brasil ENBR3.SA put up for sale, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday.

EDP Brasil is aiming to raise roughly 4.5 billion reais ($879.90 million) from the sale, Valor added, citing one source familiar with the matter. The plants are located in the Brazilian states of Espirito Santo and Amapa, with a total capacity of 800 megawatts.

Valor said EDP hired the investment banking unit of Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA to manage the process.

EDP Brasil, Votorantim, AES Brasil, Eneva and Bradesco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Portugal's EDP EDP.LS had discussed a deal involving Latin America two years ago with its shareholder China Three Gorges Corp CYTGP.UL. The Chinese company has been reducing its stake in EDP and sold 2.5% of the company last January.

($1 = 5.1142 reais)

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl

