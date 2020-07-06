Three Great Deep Value Stocks

(New York)

One interesting investing strategy (admittedly always for a small minority of a portfolio) is to look at the very worst stocks in the market for a contrarian bet. Of all the thousands of publicly traded and analyst-covered stocks, just 90 have no “Buy” ratings from a single analyst. Out of that down and out basket, there are three interesting stocks to consider; shares which could do well if the economic recovery even goes just a little bit right. The stocks are: Sally Beauty Holdings (beauty supplies to consumers and salons), Michaels (the arts and crafts store), and Blackbaud (a software provider to the non-profit space).

FINSUM: Of these, Michaels is moderately interesting because they just brought in a new senior executive from Walmart, which should help improve margins and store performance, which could lead to good multiple expansion.

