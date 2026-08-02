Three GlobalFoundries Directors Posted Insider Transactions on the Same Day. Here's What It Actually Means

Key Points

The transaction involved 1,671 shares with an estimated value of about $81,912 based on the July 29 execution price.

This disposition represents 18% of the director's direct ordinary share holdings in the semiconductor firm.

The transaction was non-discretionary, conducted to satisfy tax withholding obligations triggered by the vesting and settlement of restricted stock units (RSUs).

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Camilla Languille, a director of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS), reported a disposition of 1,671 shares on July 29, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (Directly held) 1,671 Transaction value ~$81,912 Post-transaction shares (Directly held) 7,559 Post-transaction value $355,802.13

Key questions

What were the specific mechanics of this transaction?

This was a non-discretionary disposition where 1,671 shares were withheld by GlobalFoundries to cover tax liabilities associated with the vesting of ordinary shares. Such arrangements are common for executive and director equity compensation plans and do not reflect an elective reduction in exposure by the insider.

This was a non-discretionary disposition where 1,671 shares were withheld by GlobalFoundries to cover tax liabilities associated with the vesting of ordinary shares. Such arrangements are common for executive and director equity compensation plans and do not reflect an elective reduction in exposure by the insider. How many shares does the director continue to hold in the company?

Following this transaction, Languille directly holds 7,559 ordinary shares. Furthermore, the director holds derivative securities in the form of 8,526 RSUs that are scheduled to vest in tranches through July 2027, subject to continued service.

Following this transaction, Languille directly holds 7,559 ordinary shares. Furthermore, the director holds derivative securities in the form of 8,526 RSUs that are scheduled to vest in tranches through July 2027, subject to continued service. What is the broader financial context for the company at the time of this filing?

For the trailing twelve months, the company generated $6.8 billion in revenue and $778.0 million in net income, while maintaining a market capitalization of $27.4 billion as of the July 30, 2026 market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-30) $49.89 Market Capitalization $27.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.8 billion Net Income (TTM) $778.0 million

Company Snapshot

GlobalFoundries operates as a global semiconductor foundry specializing in the design and manufacturing of integrated circuits for microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband and network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

The company generates revenue through a foundry business model, providing semiconductor manufacturing services to fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers that seek advanced production capabilities without maintaining their own fabrication facilities.

GlobalFoundries serves a diverse customer base spanning automotive, telecommunications, industrial, consumer electronics, and computing sectors, positioning itself as a critical infrastructure provider for the global semiconductor supply chain.

GlobalFoundries is a leading independent semiconductor foundry with a market capitalization of $27.4 billion, generating $6.8 billion in TTM revenue. The company differentiates itself through its specialized manufacturing expertise across multiple technology nodes and its strategic positioning as a trusted alternative to vertically integrated semiconductor manufacturers, serving customers across mission-critical applications in automotive, telecommunications, and industrial markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Three GlobalFoundries directors had the exact same number of shares, 1,671, withheld for taxes on the same day, which tells you this was a shared vesting date hitting the board's restricted stock, not anything either director decided. So there's no signal to read in the sale, and Languille keeps 7,559 shares plus another 8,526 in unvested units settling through 2027. Her real exposure to the company actually rises as those vest.



What deserves more attention is where the stock has landed. The last quarter on record was strong: GlobalFoundries lifted gross margin to 29%, its biggest expansion in three years, as it shifted toward higher-value communications and automotive chips over commodity smartphone work. CEO Tim Breen pointed to "excellent execution from our teams around the world." Yet the shares have cooled from the high $50s earlier in July.



For long-term investors, that gap between improving margins and a softening stock is the thing to sit with. The upmarket shift is working, but rapidly shifting sentiment around semiconductors, and more specifically to GlobalFoundries, a weak smartphone market and reliance on a concentrated set of customers, are the pressures that seem to be giving the market pause.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GlobalFoundries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.