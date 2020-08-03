World Markets

Three Gambian ministers test positive for COVID-19

Contributor
Pap Saine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Three cabinet ministers in Gambia have tested positive for COVID-19, the presidency said, in a further sign the virus is ripping though the corridors of power after the nation's vice president tested positive last week.

BANJUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Three cabinet ministers in Gambia have tested positive for COVID-19, the presidency said, in a further sign the virus is ripping though the corridors of power after the nation's vice president tested positive last week.

President Adama Barrow is in self isolation for the next two weeks, the presidency said last week, after Vice President Isatou Touray tested positive.

Now, finance minister Mambureh Njie, energy minister Fafa Sanyang and agriculture minister Amie Fabureh have also been infected by the virus, the presidency said in a statement late on Sunday.

The statement gave no detail on the state of the ministers' health.

Gambia, mainland Africa's smallest country, has recorded 498 cases of COVID-19 with nine related deaths, the lowest totals in West Africa.

(Reporting By Pap Saine Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((edward.mcallister@tr.com; +221 77 569 1704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    China Tension Won't Derail Equity Markets, State Street Says

    The escalating tension between the U.S. and China is unlikely to derail the equity markets, according to State Street's Benjamin Jones. "The risk-on, risk-off story is still very much dominated by Covid," he said on Bloomberg.

    Jul 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular