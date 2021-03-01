Three French reactors halted due to sediment in cooling filters

PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - Three of four reactors at the Blayais nuclear plant in southwest France have been halted after sediment was detected in filters at the pumping station used to cool them, operator EDF EDF.PA said.

Reactors 3 and 4 reactors went offline automatically around midnight early on Sunday followed by reactor 1 around midday, EDF said.

Combined, the three reactors produce about 2.7 gigawatts (GW) of power.

The 910 megawatt Blayais 2 reactor remains connected to the national electricity grid.

The pumping station affected filters water from the Gironde river north of Bordeaux.

EDF said teams had been mobilised to assess how to return the reactors to service, adding that there had been no impact on the safety of the installations, personnel or environment.

French nuclear availability is currently at 67.3% of total capacity, with 20.4 GW offline. POWER/FR

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

