World Markets

Three French military bases attacked in northern Mali, no injuries

Contributor
Tiemoko Diallo Reuters
Published

French forces said three of their bases in Kidal, Menaka and Gao in northern Mali were attacked within the space of a few hours on Monday morning, although no deaths or injuries were reported.

By Tiemoko Diallo

BAMAKO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - French forces said three of their bases in Kidal, Menaka and Gao in northern Mali were attacked within the space of a few hours on Monday morning, although no deaths or injuries were reported.

The camps were hit by "indirect fire", said Thomas Romiguier, a spokesman for French forces who have more than 5,100 personnel spread across the region.

The only damage was to a United Nations base in Kidal, Romiguier said. The U.N. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The mayor of Menaka, Nanout Kotia, told Reuters he heard explosions coming from the direction of the military camp outside town but could not give any more details.

The attacks come after French forces killed Bah ag Moussa, a military leader of al Qaeda's North Africa wing on Nov. 10.

The former Malian army colonel, also known as Bamoussa Diarra, was a right-hand man of Iyad Ag Ghali, the leader of Mali's most prominent jihadi group, Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), which has repeatedly attacked soldiers and civilians in Mali and neighbouring Burkina Faso.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo, Paul Lorgerie, and Hereward Holland; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((hereward.holland@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: hereward.holland.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    Nov 17, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular