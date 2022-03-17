Three foreign representatives quit board of Russia's Lukoil - Ifx

Three foreign representatives have quit the board of directors of Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

Lukoil's website shows the board now consists of eight members, whereas it had 11 directors before, Interfax said.

The list had included Roger Mannings, the chairman of the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce; Toby Gati, president of TTG Global LLC and Wolfgang Schussel, ex-chancellor of Austria.

But those three individuals are not on the board now, according to Lukoil's web site.

Lukoil declined to comment.

