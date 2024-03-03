News & Insights

Markets

Three Fatally Injured In Illegal Miner Attack At Galiano Gold's Asanko Gold Mine

March 03, 2024 — 09:49 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU, GAU.TO) has reported an incident at the Asanko Gold Mine on March 2, 2024. The Asanko Gold Mine, a joint venture with Gold Fields Limited, experienced an altercation between illegal miners and contracted security officers near Tontokrom township. Tragically, two security officers and a civilian lost their lives in the encounter.

Despite the incident, operations at the Asanko Gold Mine remain unaffected, with the processing plant and mining leases to the south operating as usual.

Investigations are ongoing, and Galiano is cooperating with law enforcement and authorities to ensure the safety of employees and community members.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GFI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.