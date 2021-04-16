Markets

Three Energy Stocks with Great Dividends

(New York)

It is no secret that oil and gas stocks have great dividends. What makes the sector special right now is that the sector is also looking like a good investment for capital appreciation because of the rise of the “commodities super cycle”. With all that in mind, check out these three names for good income: Marathon Petroleum (MPC) or its MLP, MLPX, Energy Transfer (ET), and Antero Resources (AR). All three opportunities currently offer double digit yields.

FINSUM: Oil is definitely in recovery mode, so the combination of value and income is compelling.

