Three Enbridge pipeline segments shut after Kentucky natgas line fire

Adds details on segment shutdowns, pipeline range

May 8 (Reuters) - Three segments of Enbridge's ENB.TOTexas Eastern Natural Gas System were shut following a fire on the company's Line 10 portion in Fleming County, Kentucky, on May 4, the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) said on Friday.

The company said on Thursday there was no estimated timeline to return its Line 10 to service.

The PHMSA has deployed an investigator to the site of the incident, a PHMSA spokesperson said, adding that two other lines, 15 and 25, were also shut following the incident.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which occurred in a wooded area in Fleming County.

The shutdown stopped gas from flowing through the damaged section of pipe from the Marcellus/Utica Shale in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Before the blast, about 1.2 billion cubic feet of gas was flowing through that area, according to data from Refinitiv. The flow is down to around zero on some days, according to Refinitiv.

Texas Eastern has three lines between its Danville and Tompkinsville compressors in Kentucky that make up its 30-inch (76-centimeter) system. They are Lines 10, 15 and 25.

The 8,825 mile-long pipeline system connects Texas and the Gulf Coast to markets in the northeastern United States and can transport 11.69 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to the Enbridge website.

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru, Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)

