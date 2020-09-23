World Markets

Three Egyptian policemen, four militants killed in prison break attempt

Contributors
Haitham Ahmed Reuters
Mahmoud Mourad Reuters
Published

Three Egyptian policemen were killed while preventing four Islamist militants on death row fleeing a Cairo prison on Wednesday, the interior ministry said.

CAIRO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Three Egyptian policemen were killed while preventing four Islamist militants on death row fleeing a Cairo prison on Wednesday, the interior ministry said.

All four militants were killed in the failed attempt to escape from Tora prison, it added in a statement.

Three of the prisoners named in the statement were convicted in 2018 with establishing and joining a militant group called Ansar al-Sharia and killing at least 10 policemen in a series of attacks between August 2013 and May 2014.

The fourth was convicted in 2018 of killing a Christian doctor, local newspapers said.

The interior ministry statement did not give further details.

Ansar al-Sharia announced its formation in Egypt in July 2013, saying the army's ousting of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in the same month was a declaration of war on its faith and threatening to use violence to impose Islamic law.

(Reporting by Haitham Ahmed and Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((mahmoud.mourad@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular