Three Dow Stocks To Buy For January

January is traditionally a great month. Aside from the fact it hosts my birthday, in general, January is a time for optimism as the new year brings about a clean slate and offers everyone a chance to redefine themselves however they see fit. In that vein, for most Americans, improving our finances is consistently at the top of the list of January goals.

To that end, the stock market is a great place to start. Investors (seasoned or new) can strive for a portfolio that offers an attractive risk-reward profile. Not only is the U.S. economy still growing nicely entering 2020, economist feel confident about the major economic indicators and what’s ahead for long-term growth. To be sure, there are still some uncertainty about the U.S.-China trade conflict, which is yet to be fully resolved. But analysts broadly expect a full agreement to happen at some point in 2020.

All of that said, going into January, investors should nonetheless be cautiously optimistic, which is the approach I will be taking. While stocks are at record highs, we can’t realistically expects every year to yield 25%-plus gains. As such, in January, investors should look for companies with strong moats which pay above-average dividend yields and have consistently delivered on earnings and revenue expectations. And if they are “defensive-minded,” that can also be a positive. Here are three names to consider.

Home Depot (HD)

Current Price: $219.97

Consensus Price Target: $233

Dividend Yield: 2.46%

Not only is the home improvement giant less susceptible to a waning economic cycle, Home Depot has established a strong track record for beating consensus top- and bottom line estimates. The shares have returned 28% in 2019, driven by various initiatives. Investing in e-commerce tech and delivery infrastructure that has enabled it to take market share from rivals, while producing profits have topped analysts’ forecast in every quarter over the past five years.

While it’s true that home-price growth has slowed for the last several months as existing home sales moderated, Home Depot will continue to benefit from increased spending on home improvement projects. What’s more, unlike other retailers, Home Depot is not as reliant on Chinese imports that otherwise would impact its business in the event the trade war persists, though the risk has subsided. Combined with the company’s large scale and an improving economy, Home Depot’s ability to create organic value makes it a must-own stock in any environment.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Current Price: $55.35

Consensus Price Target: $60

Dividend Yield: 2.91%

With 2019 returns of only 16.9%, Coca-Cola is not as bubbly as investors would like, but there are tons of reasons to expect better performances in the years ahead. The company, which endured multiple headwinds this year, including a strong U.S. dollar that negatively impacted the company's revenue in overseas markets. KO is also adjusting to consumer demand for healthier beverage choices with low salt, low sugar and more natural ingredients.

However, the Atlanta-based company is working to better diversify its business towards areas such as teas and sports drinks, which has appealed more to millennials. Combined with global expansion opportunities and cost containment efforts, the management is working to return value to a stock that has been stuck between $44 and $55 in the past few years. I predict 2020 will be the year this breakout occurs. Add in Coke's consistent dividend increases, which it has raised for more than 50 years, Coke can satisfy in 2020, delivering 20% returns.

Walgreens (WBA)

Current Price: $59.02

Consensus Price Target: $57

Dividend Yield: 3.11%

One of three Dow stocks to be in the red this year, Walgreens shares could benefit from a healthy dose of good news. Concerns about higher drug costs has impacted the health sector’s outlook. But the pharmacy retail giant, which has beaten consensus EPS estimates in three of the past four quarters, is trading at an attractive valuation. Not only is the stock trading some 27% below it 52-week high of $75, it trades at less than nine time forward earnings, which is about half of the S&P 500 index.

Accumulating WBA shares and betting on a long-term recovery could pay off handsomely. In the most recent quarter, the company delivered organic sales growth of 2.9%, while Pharmacy Wholesale revenue, which has suffered in recent quarter, rose 3.1%. Just as impressive, Retail Pharmacy USA sales rose more than 2%. All told, accumulating share and betting on a long-term recovery could reward patient investors. The average analysts' 5-year estimate for earnings growth is 10.2% annually, higher than its 10-year average of 8.5%. So there’s still optimism that the company can turn things around.

