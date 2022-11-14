Three dead, two injured in University of Virginia campus shooting

Nov 14 (Reuters) - A shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia late Sunday left three people dead and two wounded, university police said in a tweet.

The university police identified a student, Christopher Darnell Jones as the suspect, and said multiple agencies were engaged in an active search.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.