Three dead in attacks against Ebola response centres in Congo

Fiston Mahamba Reuters
Three health workers were killed and several injured in attacks against two Ebola response centres in eastern Congo early on Thursday, authorities and health services said.

"Our sources tell us the attack was carried on by Mai Mai rebels," said Jean-Jacques Muyembe, the Head of Ebola response for the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"It's a significant blow on our effort against Ebola," Muyembe added.

