Three dead as commuter trains collide in Indonesia - transport official

January 04, 2024 — 08:22 pm EST

Written by Ananda Teresia and Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - At least three people were killed when commuter trains collided in Indonesia's West Java province on Friday, a transport ministry official said.

Video footage broadcast by MetroTV and Kompas TV news channels showed some train carriages had derailed completely while passengers were being helped out of others. Ambulances were at the scene to take the injured to the nearest hospitals, police said.

Two of the victims were the train's operators, said the transport ministry's director general for trains Mohamad Risal Wasal.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or how many people were on board the trains. All passengers had been evacuated, authorities said.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
