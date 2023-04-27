News & Insights

Three dead after U.S. Army helicopters crash in central Alaska - W.Post

April 27, 2023 — 11:45 pm EDT

Written by Sheena K Thomas for Reuters ->

April 27 (Reuters) - Three U.S. Army helicopter pilots died after two Apaches crashed in central Alaska while returning from a training mission, the Washington Post reported late on Thursday, citing military officials.

The AH-64 Apache helicopters from Fort Wainwright crashed near Healy, Alaska, the 11th Airborne Division said on Facebook.

"First responders are on the scene. The incident is under investigation," the army unit said, without detailing the reasons behind the crash.

Representatives for the U.S. Army did not immediately respond to a Reuters request on the casualties.

Last month, nine soldiers were killed in a crash of two medical evacuation Black Hawk helicopters during a routine night training mission over Kentucky.

(Reporting by Sheena K Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

((Sheena.KThomas@thomsonreuters.com;))

