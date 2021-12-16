Three dead, 10 injured in fire at India's Gujarat Fluorochemicals plant

Adds details on fire, plant

BENGALURU, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Three people were killed and 10 injured in a fire at a plant owned by Indian chemicals maker Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd GUJL.NS in the western state of Gujarat, the company said late on Thursday.

The fire at a small standalone plant at its Ranjitnagar site did not lead to gas emissions and has not impacted other plants at the site, Gujarat Fluorochemicals said in a regulatory filing after market hours.

The company did not give additional details about the fire, but according to local media reports there was an explosion at the site at around 10:00 a.m. local time (0430 GMT) that could be heard several kilometers away.

Shares of the company tumbled 8.4% earlier in the day on the reports.

The situation was brought under control within a short time and the impact of the incident is being ascertained, the company said.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals has three manufacturing locations. The Ranjitnagar site, which has four plants, was set up in 1989 and manufactures fluorospecialities and refrigerants, according to its website.

Earlier this year, a fire at agrochemical maker UPL Ltd UPLL.NS in Gujarat state had killed two and injured 26.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.