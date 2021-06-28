Three Days Left To Buy Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Werner Enterprises' shares on or after the 2nd of July, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 20th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.40 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Werner Enterprises has a trailing yield of approximately 1.1% on its current stock price of $44.59. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Werner Enterprises has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 13% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Werner Enterprises generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out an unsustainably high 247% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. It's pretty hard to pay out more than you earn, so we wonder how Werner Enterprises intends to continue funding this dividend, or if it could be forced to cut the payment.

Werner Enterprises paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Werner Enterprises's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Werner Enterprises's earnings per share have been growing at 10% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Werner Enterprises's dividend payments per share have declined at 10% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

To Sum It Up

Is Werner Enterprises worth buying for its dividend? We like that Werner Enterprises has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. To summarise, Werner Enterprises looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

