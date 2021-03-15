Three Days Left To Buy CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 19th of March, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 30th of March.

CSG Systems International's upcoming dividend is US$0.25 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.00 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, CSG Systems International stock has a trailing yield of around 2.0% on the current share price of $48.83. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether CSG Systems International's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. CSG Systems International paid out 51% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether CSG Systems International generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 22% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that CSG Systems International's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CSGS Historic Dividend March 15th 2021

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that CSG Systems International's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. CSG Systems International has delivered 6.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past eight years.

Final Takeaway

Is CSG Systems International an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? The payout ratios appear reasonably conservative, which implies the dividend may be somewhat sustainable. Still, with earnings basically flat, CSG Systems International doesn't stand out from a dividend perspective. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of CSG Systems International's dividend merits.

If you want to look further into CSG Systems International, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for CSG Systems International you should know about.

