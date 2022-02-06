Three Days Left To Buy CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase CMS Energy's shares on or after the 10th of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 28th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.46 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.84 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, CMS Energy stock has a trailing yield of around 2.8% on the current share price of $64.68. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether CMS Energy's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. CMS Energy is paying out an acceptable 66% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

NYSE:CMS Historic Dividend February 6th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at CMS Energy, with earnings per share up 5.4% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, CMS Energy has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.2% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is CMS Energy an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? CMS Energy has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Overall, CMS Energy looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in CMS Energy for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for CMS Energy that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

