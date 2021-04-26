Three Days Left To Buy Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

It looks like Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 30th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of May.

Carrier Global's upcoming dividend is US$0.12 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.48 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Carrier Global stock has a trailing yield of around 1.1% on the current share price of $44.47. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Carrier Global is paying out just 12% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 10.0% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CARR Historic Dividend April 26th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. As a result, it's definitely disappointing to see that earnings per share have declined 6.2% over the past year.

Given that Carrier Global has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Carrier Global for the upcoming dividend? Carrier Global has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

While it's tempting to invest in Carrier Global for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Carrier Global that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

