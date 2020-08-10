Three Crypto Analysis Firms Advance in ‘TechSprint’ RegTech Competition

Three blockchain analysis firms are among the companies shortlisted in the âTechSprintâ regulatory technology hackathon co-sponsored by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub and the Saudi G20 Presidency.

Coinfirm, Cylynx, UnBlock Analysis and 17 other companies are building cryptocurrency monitoring, regulatory information sharing and data-mining technologies for the fintech competition. Judges chose 20 finalists from a pool of 128 entries, BIS said Monday.

The crypto-focused companies are likely building tracing software â perhaps utilizing the artificial intelligence, machine learning and data visualization techniques requested in TechSprintâs problem statement. However, BIS did not provide a competitor breakdown by focus areas.

A company called BlockFundChain also made the cut, but it was unclear at press time what the firm does, what problem itâs seeking to solve or where it is based.

TechSprint winners will receive one of three $50,000 cash prizes and a speaking slot at a Singapore fintech festival in November.

