Three companies sued in Ohio over drug price fixing - WSJ

March 27, 2023 — 11:56 am EDT

March 27 (Reuters) - A lawsuit filed in an Ohio state court on Monday alleged that three companies shared pricing and other information gathered by a Swiss firm to gain leverage during negotiations with drugmakers for rebates, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The lawsuit names Cigna Corp CI.N, Humana Inc HUM.N and Prime Therapeutics LLC, the report said.

