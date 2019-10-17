Three buyout groups view for Scout24's Autoscout unit -sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 (Reuters) - German classifieds group Scout24 G24n.DE Scout24 has picked three private equity firms for the second round of bidding for its autos unit AutoScout24, people close to the matter said on Thursday.

Permira, Apax and Hellman & Friedman have been allowed to proceed in the auction for the unit, which is expected to value Autoscout at 2-2.3 billion euros ($2.2-2.6 billion), they added.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Tom Sims)

