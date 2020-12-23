US Markets

Three BNSF train cars ruptured, spills crude after derailment in Washington

Three BNSF Railway train cars carrying crude oil ruptured and spilled an unknown amount of fuel after their derailment in Custer, Washington on Tuesday, the company said on Wednesday.

"I do not know how much was being carried and do not know at this time how much may have leaked," BNSF spokesperson Courtney Wallace said in a press conference.

Ten BNSF Railway tank cars carrying crude oil derailed and three caught fire around noon local time on Tuesday, forcing an evacuation for a three-quarter mile (1.2 km) radius around the site of the accident for several hours.

