Three BNSF train cars ruptured, spills crude after derailment in Washington
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Three BNSF Railway train cars carrying crude oil ruptured and spilled an unknown amount of fuel after their derailment in Custer, Washington on Tuesday, the company said on Wednesday.
"I do not know how much was being carried and do not know at this time how much may have leaked," BNSF spokesperson Courtney Wallace said in a press conference.
Ten BNSF Railway tank cars carrying crude oil derailed and three caught fire around noon local time on Tuesday, forcing an evacuation for a three-quarter mile (1.2 km) radius around the site of the accident for several hours.
(Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)
((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2732; Reuters Messaging: sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
