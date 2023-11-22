Three Best Cards for Holiday Shopping

Are you eyeing a new credit card for holiday shopping this year? Whether you’re a dedicated bargain-hunter or, like me, avoid the local mall like the plague, you’re probably going to get sucked into some heady holiday shopping. With the help of a new study by WalletHub on the six best cards for shopping, we’ve got you covered. We’ve whittled their list down to our top three picks, saving you time.

Quick List

In a hurry? Here's a few of the very best cards on our list, along with quick links that let you jump down the page to read more information on each card we feature.

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash

BEST OVERALL

Apply for: Wells Fargo Active Cash®

We agree with WalletHub that this card is the best overall; it is a no-fuss way of reaping 2% cash on every purchase, with no annual fee. Plus, new cardholders earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first three months. The card offers a 0% APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months. Read more below>

2. Prime Visa

BEST FOR ONLINE SHOPPING

Prime Visa credit card

The card comes with a new $200 intro offer you receive as soon as you are approved; no waiting for weeks like most cards. As the name suggests, to open the card you’ll need to have an Amazon Prime subscription. An Amazon Prime membership costs $139 per year. Besides the required Prime subscription, the card has no annual fee. Read more below>

3. Chase Freedom Unlimited

BEST EVERDAY CARD

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

This no-fee workhorse will help you rack up Chase Ultimate Rewards® points, which are valuable for their flexible redemption options across multiple partner airlines and hotels. You can also redeem points for cash back. Earn 5% cash back on combined gas station and grocery store purchases (excluding Target and Walmart) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year. Read more below>

Wells Fargo Active Cash: Best Overall

Interest rate : 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then 20.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% variable APR.

: 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then 20.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% variable APR. Annual fee : None.

: None. Top rewards rate: 2% cash rewards on purchases.

2% cash rewards on purchases. Sign-up bonus : $200 back if you spend $500 in the first three months.

: $200 back if you spend $500 in the first three months. Redemption: Statement credit, cash at the ATM with a Wells Fargo debit or ATM card (in $20 increments), gift cards ($25 increments), or a credit to a qualifying Wells Fargo credit card, checking account or mortgage.

Statement credit, cash at the ATM with a Wells Fargo debit or ATM card (in $20 increments), gift cards ($25 increments), or a credit to a qualifying Wells Fargo credit card, checking account or mortgage. Other benefits: Up to $600 per claim of protection for your cell phone against damage or theft if you pay your monthly wireless bill with the card.

Amazon Prime Card: Best for Online Shopping

Rewards rates : Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership. Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of products and categories at Amazon.com. Earn unlimited 5% back on purchases made through Chase Travel, with an eligible Prime membership. Earn unlimited 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and on local transit and commuting, including rideshare. Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases.

: Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership. Welcome offer : The Prime Visa offers cardholders a $200 gift card for immediate use once the account is activated. The offer expires after December 4, 2023.

: The Prime Visa offers cardholders a $200 gift card for immediate use once the account is activated. The offer expires after December 4, 2023. APR : 19.49% to 27.49% variable for purchases.

: 19.49% to 27.49% variable for purchases. Redemption: Points are unlimited and never expire, as long as your account is open. You can use your points to redeem for any available reward options, including eligible purchases at Amazon.com, cash and gift cards and more. To get the 5% back on travel purchases, book your reservations using the Prime Visa card through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® travel portal. You may combine these points with those earned on other Chase travel cards, like the Chase Sapphire Preferred card.

Chase Freedom Unlimited: Best for Everyday Use

Interest rate : Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 20.49% to 29.24%.

: Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 20.49% to 29.24%. Annual fee : None.

: None. Foreign transaction fee : A hefty 3%, so for trips abroad, look to our other recommended travel rewards cards that charge no such fee.

: A hefty 3%, so for trips abroad, look to our other recommended travel rewards cards that charge no such fee. Rewards : Five points per dollar spent on travel purchases through Chase, three points on dining and drugstore purchases, and 1.5 points per dollar on other spending; earn 5% total cash back on qualifying Lyft rides through March 2025. Plus, earn 5% cash back on combined gas station and grocery store purchases (excluding Target and Walmart) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year.

: Five points per dollar spent on travel purchases through Chase, three points on dining and drugstore purchases, and 1.5 points per dollar on other spending; earn 5% total cash back on qualifying Lyft rides through March 2025. Plus, earn (excluding Target and Walmart) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year. Redemption: Redeem points at a rate of a penny each for cash back, gift cards or travel; points do not expire. You may also redeem points through the Chase Pay Yourself Back program.

Redeem points at a rate of a penny each for cash back, gift cards or travel; points do not expire. You may also redeem points through the Chase Pay Yourself Back program. Sign-up bonus: Earn $200 back if you spend $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

Earn $200 back if you spend $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Member FDIC

Check Your Wallet

Sometimes the credit card you already own is the best bet for shopping. If you haven’t been on the deals or rewards portion of your credit card’s website or app, take a moment to see if there’s an offer you find attractive.

For example, by going to the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal, I recently learned about a promotion on Apple tech gear. Some Chase cardholders can use their rewards points to score a free iPhone or other Apple product.

Read more

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.