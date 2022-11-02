US Markets
ACI

Three attorneys general file lawsuit seeking to block Albertsons' $4 bln payout

Credit: REUTERS/AUDE GUERRUCCI

November 02, 2022 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by Siddharth Cavale for Reuters ->

By Siddharth Cavale

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The attorneys general of Washington D.C., California and Illinois filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in a federal court seeking to block grocer Albertsons' ACI.N $4 billion dividend payout to shareholders before the closure of its proposed merger with rival Kroger KR.N.

"(The lawsuit)is seeking a temporary restraining order to stop a nearly $4 billion payout to Albertsons’ shareholders — a payout 57 times greater than the historic dividends Albertsons has provided — until a full review of their proposed merger is complete," Karl Racine, the attorney general for Washington D.C. said in a statement.

The lawsuit was filed under seal in the U.S. district court for the District of Columbia, he said.

"Albertsons’ rush to secure a record-setting payday for its investors threatens District residents' jobs and access to affordable food and groceries in neighborhoods where no alternatives exist," Racine added.

Reuters reported the news first earlier on Wednesday.

Albertsons and Kroger did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kroger snapped up Albertsons in a $25 billion deal last month, to better compete against U.S. grocery industry leader Walmart Inc WMT.N on prices.

Albertsons announced a payout of a "special cash dividend" of up to $4 billion to its shareholders as part of the deal.

The case filed on Wednesday is District of Columbia office of attorney general et al v. Kroger co. Et al with the case number 1:22-cv-03357.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((siddharth.cavale@thomsonreuters.com; Cell: +1 646-288-4330;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACI
KR
WMT

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter