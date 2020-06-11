Cryptocurrencies

Three Arrows Capital Now Holds More Than 6% of Grayscale's $3.6B Bitcoin Trust

Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Three Arrows Capital's GBTC stake is worth about $192 million as of press time. (Credit: Shutterstock/RikoBest)

Three Arrows Capital, a crypto fund management firm based in Singapore, has acquired a significant stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The firm filed a schedule 13D disclosure to the SEC on Thursday after accumulating 21,057,237 shares, or 6.26%, of the trust for an amount valued over 20,000 bitcoin (BTC) or around $192 million, according to a filing dated June 10. (Grayscale is a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, CoinDeskâs parent firm.)

A Schedule 13D form or beneficial ownership report is required when a person or group (firm) acquires more than 5% of any class of a companyâs shares. The information must be disclosed to the SEC within a 10-day period from the date of the transaction under current regulations.

Grayscale Investments is the worldâs largest digital currency asset manager with its flagship product, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust that was set up in 2013. As of June 11, the trust holds approximately 365,000 bitcoin worth $3.6 billion, according to Grayscaleâs website.

âGrayscale is one of the most professional and beneficial companies in the crypto ecosystem. We enjoy working with their team and are proud to be the first investor to file a Schedule 13D/G with the SEC for over 5% ownership,â said Su Zhu, CEO and co-founder at Three Arrows Capital.

On January 21, GBTC became an SEC-compliant reporting company after filing a Form 10 with the SEC. Also known as the General Form for Registration of Securities it is used to register a class of securities for trading on U.S.-based exchanges. A company with over $10 million in total assets under management is required to file a Form 10 with the SEC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

