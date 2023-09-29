Three Arrows Capital co-founder Zhu apprehended in Singapore

By Elizabeth Howcroft

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Su Zhu, one of the founders of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, has been "apprehended" at Changi Airport in Singapore, the company's liquidators Teneo said in an email on Friday.

Zhu will spend four months in prison under an arrest order granted by Singapore courts in September 2023 after he did not comply with an order to cooperate with investigations into Three Arrows Capital, which filed for bankruptcy last year, Teneo said.

A similar order has also been granted for fellow co-founder, Kyle Davies, but his "whereabouts remain unknown at this point in time," Teneo said.

Three Arrows Capital was one of the first high-profile cryptocurrency firms to collapse in 2022, filing for bankruptcy in July of last year after it was hit by a sharp sell-off in crypto markets.

