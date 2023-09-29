News & Insights

US Markets

Three Arrows Capital co-founder Zhu apprehended in Singapore

September 29, 2023 — 10:43 am EDT

Written by Elizabeth Howcroft for Reuters ->

By Elizabeth Howcroft

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Su Zhu, one of the founders of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, has been "apprehended" at Changi Airport in Singapore, the company's liquidators Teneo said in an email on Friday.

Zhu will spend four months in prison under an arrest order granted by Singapore courts in September 2023 after he did not comply with an order to cooperate with investigations into Three Arrows Capital, which filed for bankruptcy last year, Teneo said.

A similar order has also been granted for fellow co-founder, Kyle Davies, but his "whereabouts remain unknown at this point in time," Teneo said.

Three Arrows Capital was one of the first high-profile cryptocurrency firms to collapse in 2022, filing for bankruptcy in July of last year after it was hit by a sharp sell-off in crypto markets.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London; additional reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; editing by Christina Fincher)

((Hannah.Lang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.