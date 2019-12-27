Three 2019 Nasdaq Tech Winners to Own in 2020

With the Nasdaq Composite Index (IXIC) closing in record territory, finding value and knowing where to place your hard-earned cash in 2020 will be difficult, but not impossible. Depending on your risk tolerance and the patience you're willing to apply, making money in 2020 doesn't have to be a challenging endeavor.

The tech sector, which has delivered 54% returns in 2019, according to Fidelity, should sustain the rally, thanks to a combination of factors, including the pro-business policies of President Donald Trump. Not to mention, whether from a business perspective or personal, the tech sector's top performers are flowing more and more into our everyday lives, affirming our reliance on their products and services (case in point: how many of you were able to navigate this recent holiday season without using a product or service from Facebook, Apple, or Amazon?). In that vein, these three 2019 winners -- not in any particular order -- should be stashed in your portfolio for 2020.

Facebook (FB) - $205.12, up 56% in 2019 - 12-month target $250

The term “fake news” might have dominated the last three years of Facebook in terms of headlines, but there’s been nothing fake about the company's profits. The results of its fiscal third quarter, where it posted adjusted earnings of $2.12 per share on revenue of $17.65 billion, was the perfect example. Not only did both measures crush Wall Street estimates for $1.88 per share on $17.3 billion, it marked year-over-year growth of 20% and 28%, respectively.

Facebook's dominant advertising prowess, thanks to almost 2.5 billion global users on its platform, is matched only by Alphabet's (GOOG , GOOGL) strong search business. Q3 daily active users were up 9% to 1.62 billion on average for September, while monthly active users rose 8% to 2.45 billion. All told, the company now has 2.2 billion in its service "family" (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger) every day on average, while reporting 2.8 billion use one of the family each month, suggesting Facebook’s financial power will come into play in 2020.

Amazon (AMZN) - $1789.21, up 19% in 2019 - 12-month target $2200

Amazon shares have lost some steam over the past few years. With 2019 gains of only 19%, this was without a doubt an “off year” for Amazon. The e-commerce and cloud computing giant, which saw its stock peak a year go, has traded in a tight range, bouncing between $1,800 to $2,000 over the past twelve months. The company’s EPS miss in Q2 didn’t help. Nor has the regulatory scrutiny it received regarding proposed breakups of its platform.

However, strong top line growth in Q3 reminded the market that Amazon, despite spending heavily to boost its logistics capabilities, is still king of the retail. But Amazon is within the all-important holiday quarter, where analysts are forecasting record shipments. From its interest in drone deliveries, its new grocery store concept, long-haul freight trucks, its fleet of airplanes, and a host of other endeavors, Amazon continues to strike fear in the hearts of any market leaders who believes their businesses can't be disrupted.

For the full year, ending December, Amazon is expected to earn $20.67 per share on revenue of $279 billion. I expect both figures to beat consensus and for Amazon to raise full-year 2020 guidance. Accordingly, AMZN stock, which I expect to reach $2200 in 2020, should deliver 23% gains.

Apple (AAPL) - $284.27, up 80% in 2019 - 12-month target $350

Apple led all FAANG stocks with a 77% returns in 2019, including more than 40% returns in the past six months. The Cupertino-based tech giant is coming off a quarter that showed better-than-expected strength not only in iPhone sales, but also in Wearables and Services. The fact that the company’s non-iPhone revenue was up 17% and Wearables revenue was up — as Tim Cook noted - "well over" 50%, there is stronger belief on Wall Street that Apple is no longer just an iPhone company.

That said, it won’t hurt that the company’s just-released iPhone 11 is Apple's best-selling phone. Recently Wedbush analysts raised their forecast on Apple, citing next year's 5G iPhone demand. "We believe iPhone 11 is just the front end of this current 'supercycle' for Cupertino with a slate of 5G smartphones set to be unveiled in September,” noted Wedbush. Adding, 5G smartphones will “open up the floodgates on iPhone upgrades across the board that the Street continues to underestimate.” This catalyst should keep Apple at the top of FAANG for 2020, delivering 23% returns.

