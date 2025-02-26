Is ThredUp (TDUP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ThredUp (TDUP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ThredUp is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 180 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ThredUp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDUP's full-year earnings has moved 18.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, TDUP has moved about 82% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 5.6% on average. As we can see, ThredUp is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Turning Point Brands (TPB). The stock is up 14% year-to-date.

For Turning Point Brands, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, ThredUp belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #129 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.3% so far this year, so TDUP is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Turning Point Brands belongs to the Tobacco industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #79. The industry has moved +19.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track ThredUp and Turning Point Brands. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

