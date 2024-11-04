ThredUP sees Q4 revenue $67.2M-$69.2M, consensus $70.65M

Sees Q4 U.S. Total revenue in the range of $58.0M-$60.0M. Sees Q4 Gross margin in the range of 72.3% to 73.3% and U.S. Gross margin in the range of 78.5% to 79.5%. Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA loss margin in the range of (4.7)% to (2.7)% and U.S. adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 0.0% to 2.0%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TDUP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.