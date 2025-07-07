ThredUp Scheduled to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 4, 2025

ThredUp will release its Q2 2025 financial results on August 4, 2025, followed by a conference call.

ThredUp, a major online resale platform for apparel, shoes, and accessories, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 4, 2025, after U.S. market close. A conference call and live webcast is scheduled for the same day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET, with access to the event and related materials available on ThredUp's investor relations website. The company emphasizes its mission to promote secondhand shopping through technology, providing an easy way for sellers to declutter while offering buyers access to discounted premium and luxury brands. ThredUp has processed over 200 million secondhand items and partners with leading brands to enhance resale experiences, promoting sustainability in the fashion industry.

Potential Positives

ThredUp is set to release its financial results for Q2 2025, which may demonstrate the company's continued growth and operational progress.

The upcoming conference call and webcast provide an opportunity for transparency and engagement with investors and stakeholders.

ThredUp’s positioning as one of the largest online resale platforms reflects its strong market presence and potential for continued influence in the sustainable fashion industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release lacks specific details on the anticipated financial results for the second quarter, leaving investors without clear expectations.

There is no discussion of the company's performance compared to previous quarters or year-over-year growth, which could concern investors about stagnation or decline.

The announcement comes amid increasing competition in the online resale market, potentially signaling pressures on ThredUp's market share and profitability.

When will ThredUp release its financial results for Q2 2025?

ThredUp's financial results for Q2 2025 will be released on August 4, 2025, after U.S. market close.

What time is ThredUp's conference call on August 4, 2025?

The conference call will take place at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on August 4, 2025.

Where can I access ThredUp's earnings materials?

Earnings materials will be available on ThredUp’s investor relations website at ir.thredup.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

What is ThredUp's mission?

ThredUp aims to inspire the world to think secondhand first, transforming resale through technology.

How many secondhand items has ThredUp processed?

ThredUp has processed over 200 million unique secondhand items from 60,000 brands across 100 categories.

$TDUP insiders have traded $TDUP stock on the open market 105 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 104 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDUP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICIA NAKACHE has made 0 purchases and 103 sales selling 6,778,076 shares for an estimated $19,915,929 .

. JAMES G. REINHART (Chief Executive Officer) sold 276,378 shares for an estimated $1,738,030

IAN FRIEDMAN purchased 6,810 shares for an estimated $14,979

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $TDUP stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TDUP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

