ThredUp Q4 Loss Wider Than Estimates, Active Buyers Decline 6% Y/Y

ThredUp Inc. TDUP reported fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein the top line increased year over year and met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line decreased year over year, missing the Consensus Estimate.



In the fourth quarter, ThredUp completed the divestiture of 91% of its European business and Bulgarian subsidiary, Remix Global EAD ("Remix"), meeting the necessary criteria to report Remix as a discontinued operation.



In 2025, the company aims to leverage its multi-year investments in infrastructure and technology to accelerate growth while making steady progress toward long-term profitability targets.

TDUP’s Quarterly Performance

ThredUp reported a loss of 19 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 7 cents. Also, the bottom line was wider than the loss of 14 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues increased 9.5% year over year to $67.3 million. This strong performance was fueled by investments in marketing and inbound processing, AI enhancements to the customer experience, a renewed emphasis on its core business after the European divestiture, and pent-up demand following the election.



Consignment revenues grew 16.6% to $64.6 million from $55.4 million in the prior year, while Product revenues declined 55.8% to $2.7 million from $6 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of Consignment revenues was pegged at $51.3 million for the quarter under review.



Active buyers totaled 1.3 million, reflecting a 6% year-over-year decline, while order growth rebounded to 1.2 million, marking a 2% increase from the previous year.

Sneak Peek Into TDUP’s Margins & Costs

Gross profit marked a 14% year-over-year increase to $54.1 million. The gross margin was 80.4%, reflecting a 290-basis-point increase from the prior-year period, driven by a higher proportion of sales from consignment.



Operating expenses of $62.3 million increased 10.7% from $56.2 million in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5 million, doubling from $2.5 million in the prior year period. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.4%, reflecting an approximately 330-basis-point margin improvement year over year as the company leveraged its multi-year investments on higher revenues. The strong performance highlights how ThredUp's marketplace model drives significant margin flow-through on incremental revenues.

Sneak Peek Into TDUP’s Other Financials

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $31.9 million, and total stockholders’ equity of $56.3 million. Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $4.9 million for the 52-week ended Dec. 31, 2024. Total CapEx for the quarter was $2.5 million, bringing the full-year total to $6.6 million. For 2025, the company expects the maintenance CapEx level to be $8 million.

TDUP's 2025 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2025, ThredUp expects revenue of $67.5-$69.5 million, indicating a 6% year-over-year increase at the mid-point. The company anticipates a gross margin between 77% and 79%, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.5-3.5%.



For 2025, ThredUp projects revenues between $270 million and $280 million, implying a 6% year-over-year increase at the mid-point. The company expects a gross margin between 77% and 79%, with the adjusted EBITDA margin remaining flat year over year at 3.3%.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s shares have gained 28.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 1.2%.

