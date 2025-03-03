ThredUp Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Record Revenue and Gross Margin Achievements

ThredUp reports Q4 2024 revenue of $67.3 million, a 9% increase, with a record gross margin of 80.4%.

ThredUp Inc. reported a quarterly revenue of $67.3 million for Q4 2024, marking a 9% year-over-year increase, with a record gross margin of 80.4%. For the full year, the company achieved a revenue of $260 million, a 1% growth compared to the previous year, and set a record gross margin of 79.7%. Despite a decrease in active buyers by 6% to 1.274 million, orders increased by 2% to 1.226 million in Q4. The company's CEO, James Reinhart, expressed confidence in leveraging recent infrastructure improvements to accelerate growth in 2025 while focusing on profitability. ThredUp also completed the divestiture of its European operations, reflecting a strategic shift, and is projecting first-quarter 2025 revenue between $67.5 million to $69.5 million, alongside expectations for continued operational improvements.

Quarterly revenue of $67.3 million, indicating a significant 9% increase year-over-year, showcases the company's growth trajectory.

Record fourth quarter gross margin of 80.4%, up from 77.5% last year, reflects improved profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased to $5.0 million, improving the margin to 7.4%, compared to 4.1% from the previous year.

Successful divestiture of the European business allows the company to streamline operations and focus on core markets, retaining a minority interest as a strategic move.

Loss from continuing operations was $8.1 million for Q4 2024, despite a year-over-year revenue increase, indicating ongoing profitability challenges.

Active Buyers decreased by 6% year-over-year in Q4 2024, raising concerns about customer retention and market competitiveness.

Full year 2024 revenue growth was only 1%, significantly lower than the expected growth rates in a growing industry, which may indicate market saturation or declining consumer interest.

What were ThredUp's quarterly revenue figures for Q4 2024?

ThredUp reported quarterly revenue of $67.3 million, representing a 9% increase year-over-year.

How did ThredUp's gross margin perform in Q4 2024?

The gross margin for Q4 2024 was a record 80.4%, up from 77.5% the previous year.

What is ThredUp's outlook for 2025 revenue?

ThredUp expects 2025 revenue to range between $270.0 million and $280.0 million, indicating a 6% growth projection.

How many active buyers did ThredUp have in Q4 2024?

ThredUp had 1,274 thousand active buyers in Q4 2024, a 6% year-over-year decrease.

What was ThredUp's adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024?

ThredUp's adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $5.0 million, or 7.4% of revenue, for Q4 2024.

$TDUP Insider Trading Activity

$TDUP insiders have traded $TDUP stock on the open market 112 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 19 have been purchases and 93 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDUP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICIA NAKACHE has made 0 purchases and 93 sales selling 4,705,638 shares for an estimated $11,018,625 .

. DANIEL J NOVA has made 10 purchases buying 303,930 shares for an estimated $382,575 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NOAM PARANSKY has made 5 purchases buying 340,008 shares for an estimated $277,686 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. IAN FRIEDMAN has made 3 purchases buying 125,000 shares for an estimated $133,790 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JACK R LAZAR purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $18,844

$TDUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $TDUP stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OAKLAND, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThredUp Inc. (Nasdaq: TDUP, LTSE: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes, and accessories, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





“We are proud to have closed out 2024 with a definitive return to growth, while also delivering strong bottom-line results,” said ThredUp CEO and co-founder James Reinhart. “In 2025, we look forward to leveraging our multi-year infrastructure and technology investments to accelerate growth while making steady progress towards our long-term profitability targets.”





During the fourth quarter of 2024, we divested 91% of our European business and Bulgarian subsidiary, Remix Global EAD (“Remix”), meeting the requirements for reporting Remix as a discontinued operation. Accordingly, our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements reflect Remix’s business as a discontinued operation for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, amounts and disclosures below relate to our continuing operations.







Customer Experience Updates Drive Improved Site Metrics:



Customer experience updates generated encouraging results in Q4. The quarter delivered ThredUp’s strongest Q4 for new buyer acquisition in its history. Notably, new buyer conversion rates reached all-time highs bolstered by Image Search, which drives 85% higher conversion and more than double the variety of search terms than standard search.



Customer experience updates generated encouraging results in Q4. The quarter delivered ThredUp’s strongest Q4 for new buyer acquisition in its history. Notably, new buyer conversion rates reached all-time highs bolstered by Image Search, which drives 85% higher conversion and more than double the variety of search terms than standard search.





Completed Divestiture of European Business:



ThredUp completed the transaction to divest its European business, Remix, in a management buyout. ThredUp retains a minority interest in the Remix business and prior to the closing of the transaction, paid a final cash investment of $2 million.









Financial Outlook







For the first quarter 2025, ThredUp expects:







For the full fiscal year 2025, ThredUp expects:







ThredUp is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA margin to net loss margin, the most directly comparable financial measure under GAAP, because certain items are out of ThredUp’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude, where applicable in a given period, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, severance and other reorganization costs, interest expense and provision for income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total revenue for the same period. Accordingly, a reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA in order to calculate forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA margin is not available without unreasonable effort. However, for the first quarter of 2025 and full year 2025, depreciation and amortization is expected to be $3.2 million and $12.6 million, respectively. In addition, for the first quarter of 2025 and full year 2025, stock-based compensation expense is expected to be $5.4 million and $14.5 million, respectively. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could result in the projected net loss being materially greater than indicated by the currently estimated Adjusted EBITDA margin.







ThredUp Inc.









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(unaudited)





























December 31,

























2024





















2023

























(in thousands)













ASSETS











Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





31,851













$





54,337













Marketable securities













12,325

















8,100













Accounts receivable, net













3,567

















4,997













Inventory













690

















2,824













Other current assets













8,489

















6,001













Current assets of discontinued operations













—

















17,629













Total current assets













56,922

















93,888













Operating lease right-of-use assets













28,853

















28,097













Property and equipment, net













68,480

















77,822













Goodwill













10,746

















11,215













Other assets













6,224

















5,420













Non-current assets of discontinued operations













—

















33,525













Total assets









$





171,225













$





249,967















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY











Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable









$





8,326













$





3,831













Accrued and other current liabilities













29,856

















29,416













Seller payable













15,142

















20,830













Operating lease liabilities, current













4,345

















4,610













Current portion of long-term debt













3,855

















3,838













Current liabilities of discontinued operations













—

















14,148













Total current liabilities













61,524

















76,673













Operating lease liabilities, non-current













32,489

















31,821













Long-term debt, net of current portion













18,151

















22,006













Other non-current liabilities













2,760

















2,122













Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations













—

















13,428













Total liabilities













114,924

















146,050













Commitments and contingencies

























Stockholders’ equity:

























Class A and B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,120,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; 116,134 and 108,784 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













11

















11













Additional paid-in capital













612,148

















585,156













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)













3

















(2,375





)









Accumulated deficit













(555,861





)













(478,875





)









Total stockholders’ equity













56,301

















103,917













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





171,225













$





249,967



































ThredUp Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Operations









(unaudited)





























Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023





















(in thousands, except per share amounts)











Revenue:









































Consignment









$





64,595













$





55,399













$





246,186













$





213,093













Product













2,672

















6,048

















13,845

















45,411













Total revenue













67,267

















61,447

















260,031

















258,504













Cost of revenue:









































Consignment













11,961

















10,801

















45,599

















39,732













Product













1,206

















3,024

















7,307

















20,304













Total cost of revenue













13,167

















13,825

















52,906

















60,036













Gross profit













54,100

















47,622

















207,125

















198,468













Operating expenses:









































Operations, product and technology













36,814

















34,668

















142,210

















143,339













Marketing













11,618

















7,554

















48,639

















51,388













Sales, general and administrative













13,823

















13,994

















56,895

















56,739













Total operating expenses













62,255

















56,216

















247,744

















251,466













Operating loss













(8,155





)













(8,594





)













(40,619





)













(52,998





)









Interest expense













(567





)













(709





)













(2,525





)













(2,239





)









Other income, net













671

















826

















3,174

















2,900













Loss before income taxes













(8,051





)













(8,477





)













(39,970





)













(52,337





)









Provision (benefit) for income taxes













8

















(5





)













29

















19













Loss from continuing operations













(8,059





)













(8,472





)













(39,999





)













(52,356





)









Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax













(13,648





)













(6,141





)













(36,987





)













(18,892





)









Net loss









$





(21,707





)









$





(14,613





)









$





(76,986





)









$





(71,248





)

















































Weighted-average shares used to compute loss per share, basic and diluted













114,656

















107,716

















111,960

















104,875





















































Loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted









$





(0.07





)









$





(0.08





)









$





(0.36





)









$





(0.50





)









Loss from discontinued operations per share, basic and diluted









$





(0.12





)









$





(0.06





)









$





(0.33





)









$





(0.18





)









Total loss per share, basic and diluted









$





(0.19





)









$





(0.14





)









$





(0.69





)









$





(0.68





)































ThredUp Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss









(unaudited)





























Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023





















(in thousands)











Net loss









$





(21,707





)









$





(14,613





)









$





(76,986





)









$





(71,248





)









Other comprehensive income, net of tax:









































Foreign currency translation adjustments













2,278

















1,549

















2,370

















777













Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities













(3





)













17

















8

















1,082













Total other comprehensive income













2,275

















1,566

















2,378

















1,859













Total comprehensive loss









$





(19,432





)









$





(13,047





)









$





(74,608





)









$





(69,389





)































ThredUp Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(unaudited)





























Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023

























(in thousands)











Cash flows from continuing operating activities:

























Loss from continuing operations









$





(39,999





)









$





(52,356





)









Adjustments to reconcile loss from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization













17,328

















14,227













Stock-based compensation expense













25,847

















29,652













Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets













4,536

















5,203













Other













(16





)













820













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























Accounts receivable, net













1,482

















(2,448





)









Inventory













2,134

















3,669













Other current and non-current assets













822

















1,181













Accounts payable













3,907

















(642





)









Accrued and other current liabilities













(561





)













(8,202





)









Seller payable













(5,688





)













5,014













Operating lease liabilities













(4,889





)













(5,936





)









Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities













4,903

















(9,818





)









Cash flows from continuing investing activities:

























Purchases of marketable securities













(31,776





)













(17,915





)









Maturities of marketable securities













28,100

















77,579













Purchases of property and equipment













(6,584





)













(13,108





)









Net cash provided by (used in) continuing investing activities













(10,260





)













46,556













Cash flows from continuing financing activities:

























Repayment of debt













(4,000





)













(4,000





)









Proceeds from issuance of stock-based awards













3,667

















5,162













Payments of withholding taxes on stock-based awards













(4,059





)













(4,765





)









Net cash used in continuing financing activities













(4,392





)













(3,603





)









Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations













(9,749





)













33,135





































Net cash flow used in discontinued operating activities













(4,005





)













(12,773





)









Net cash flow used in discontinued investing activities













(6,641





)













(2,876





)









Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations













(10,646





)













(15,649





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













(586





)













(68





)









Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













(20,981





)













17,418













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period













61,469

















44,051













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period









$





40,488













$





61,469



































ThredUp Inc.









Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures









(unaudited)





























Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023





















(in thousands)











Loss from continuing operations









$





(8,059





)









$





(8,472





)









$





(39,999





)









$





(52,356





)









Stock-based compensation expense













6,055

















6,507

















25,847

















29,652













Depreciation and amortization













6,432

















3,665

















17,328

















14,227













Interest expense













567

















709

















2,525

















2,239













Severance and other













(14





)













138

















2,949

















900













Provision (benefit) for income taxes













8

















(5





)













29

















19













Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations









$





4,989













$





2,542













$





8,679













$





(5,319





)























Free Cash Flow Reconciliation





































Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023

























(in thousands)











Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities









$





4,903













$





(9,818





)









Less: Purchases of property and equipment













(6,584





)













(13,108





)









Non-GAAP free cash flow from continuing operations









$





(1,681





)









$





(22,926





)























About ThredUp







ThredUp is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire the world to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, ThredUp has become one of the world's largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers enjoy ThredUp because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers enjoy shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems, and data science expertise. With ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. ThredUp has processed over 200 million unique secondhand items from 60,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, ThredUp is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential”, “looking ahead”, “looking forward,” “seeking” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, guidance on financial results for the first quarter and full year of 2025; statements about future operating results, capital expenditures and other developments in our business and our long term growth; trends, consumer demand and growth in the online resale markets; the momentum of our business; our investments in technology and infrastructure, including with respect to AI technologies such as AI enabled search features and image search; the success and expansion of our RaaS



®



model and the timing and plans for future RaaS



®



clients; our ability to attract new Active Buyers, including our efforts to make resale more engaging and accessible to a wider audience through innovative shopping experiences; and our ability to successfully integrate and realize the benefits of our past or future strategic acquisitions, investments or divestitures and legal and regulatory developments.





Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to attract new users and convert users into buyers and Active Buyers; our ability to achieve profitability; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and capital resources to meet our liquidity needs; our ability to effectively manage or sustain our growth and to effectively expand our operations; our ability to continue to generate revenue from new RaaS



®



offerings as sources of revenue; risks from an intensely competitive market; our ability to effectively deploy new and evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, in our offerings; risks arising from economic and industry trends, including inflationary pressures, increased interest rates, changing consumer habits, climate change and general global economic uncertainty; our ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; and our ability to successfully integrate and realize the benefits of our past or future strategic acquisitions or investments. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing ThredUp’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.





Additional information regarding these and other factors that could affect ThredUp's results is included in ThredUp’s SEC filings, which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at ir.thredup.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.







Channels for Disclosure of Information







ThredUp intends to announce material information to the public through the ThredUp Investor Relations website ir.thredup.com, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts. ThredUp uses these channels, as well as social media, to communicate with its investors, customers, and the public about the company, its offerings, and other issues. It is possible that the information ThredUp posts on social media could be deemed to be material information. As such, ThredUp encourages investors, the media, and others to follow the channels listed above, including the social media channels listed on ThredUp’s investor relations website, and to review the information disclosed through such channels.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating and Business Metrics







This press release and the accompanying tables contain non-GAAP financial measures, including: Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations, Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations margin, free cash flow and other operating and business metrics. In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe that these non-GAAP measures and other operating and business metrics, are useful in evaluating our operating performance and enhancing an overall understanding of our financial position. We use these measures and metrics to evaluate and assess our operating performance, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when taken collectively with our GAAP results, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assist in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. Our non-GAAP measures and other operating and business metrics are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures and other operating and business metrics used by other companies.





We encourage investors to review our results determined in accordance with GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations for more information.





A reconciliation is provided above for Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations to loss from continuing operations, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. We calculate Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations as loss from continuing operations adjusted to exclude, where applicable in a given period, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, severance and other reorganization costs, interest expense and provision for income taxes. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations margin represents Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations divided by Total revenue for the same period.





A reconciliation is provided above for Non-GAAP free cash flow from continuing operations to cash flows from continuing operations, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. We calculate Non-GAAP free cash flow as Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities adjusted to exclude Purchases of property and equipment.





An Active Buyer is a ThredUp buyer who has made at least one purchase in the last twelve months. A ThredUp buyer is a customer who has created an account and purchased in our marketplaces, including through our RaaS



®



clients, and is identified by a unique email address. A single person could have multiple ThredUp accounts and count as multiple Active Buyers.





Orders are defined as the total number of orders placed by buyers across our marketplaces, including through our RaaS



®



clients, in a given period, net of cancellations.



