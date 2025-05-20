ThredUp Inc. CEO and CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2025

ThredUp announces CEO and CFO participation in upcoming investor conferences, webcast available on their investor website.

Quiver AI Summary

ThredUp Inc., a leading online resale platform for apparel and accessories, announced that CEO James Reinhart and CFO Sean Sobers will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in June 2025. The conferences include the TD Cowen 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference and the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference, both of which will be webcast live on ThredUp’s investor website. The company aims to transform the resale market through technology, making it easy for consumers to buy and sell secondhand items, while highlighting its mission of sustainability and value for both sellers and buyers. ThredUp has processed over 200 million secondhand items, promoting a more sustainable fashion industry.

Potential Positives

Participation in prominent investor conferences enhances ThredUp's visibility and credibility in the market.

The company is positioned as a leader in the online resale industry, highlighting its substantial market presence with over 200 million unique secondhand items processed.

ThredUp's mission to promote sustainable fashion aligns with growing consumer demand for eco-friendly shopping options, potentially attracting more customers.

The offering of Resale-as-a-Service to leading brands indicates potential for business growth and partnerships beyond traditional retail.

Potential Negatives

CEO and CFO participation in multiple investor conferences may indicate that the company is actively seeking to boost investor confidence amid possible concerns about its market position or financial performance.

The lack of specific performance metrics or financial guidance in the press release may lead to uncertainty among investors about ThredUp's current financial health and future prospects.

The emphasis on the company's mission and technology without addressing recent competitive pressures in the resale market may suggest that ThredUp is facing challenges in maintaining its market share.

FAQ

Who will represent ThredUp at the upcoming investor conferences?

CEO James Reinhart and CFO Sean Sobers will represent ThredUp at the investor conferences.

When are the ThredUp investor conferences taking place?

The TD Cowen conference is on June 3, 2025, and the William Blair conference is on June 4, 2025.

Where can I watch the ThredUp investor conferences live?

The events will be webcast live on ThredUp’s investor website at https://ir.thredup.com/.

How long will the conference replays be available?

A replay of the events will be available for 30 days following the conferences.

What is ThredUp's mission in the resale industry?

ThredUp aims to inspire the world to think secondhand first and promote sustainable fashion shopping.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TDUP Insider Trading Activity

$TDUP insiders have traded $TDUP stock on the open market 130 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 122 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDUP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICIA NAKACHE has made 0 purchases and 121 sales selling 6,900,480 shares for an estimated $20,133,133 .

. JAMES G. REINHART (Chief Executive Officer) sold 276,378 shares for an estimated $1,738,030

DANIEL J NOVA has made 6 purchases buying 179,788 shares for an estimated $261,871 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. IAN FRIEDMAN has made 2 purchases buying 56,810 shares for an estimated $90,794 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TDUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $TDUP stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TDUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TDUP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TDUP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TDUP forecast page.

Full Release



OAKLAND, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThredUp Inc. (Nasdaq: TDUP, LTSE: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes, and accessories, announced today that CEO and co-founder James Reinhart and CFO Sean Sobers will participate in the following investor conferences:







TD Cowen 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference







Tuesday, June 3, 2025





1:15 PM - 1:45 PM PT / 4:15 PM - 4:45 PM ET







William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference







Wednesday, June 4, 2025





1:20 PM - 1:50 PM PT / 4:20 PM - 4:50 PM ET





The events will be webcast live on ThredUp’s investor website at





https://ir.thredup.com/





. A replay will be available for 30 days following the event.







About ThredUp







ThredUp is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire the world to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, ThredUp has become one of the world's largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers enjoy ThredUp because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers enjoy shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. With ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. ThredUp has processed over 200 million unique secondhand items from 60,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, ThredUp is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.







Investor Contact







Lauren Frasch





ir@thredup.com







Media Contact







Laura Hogya





media@thredup.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.