Threatened by humans, Kenyan Masai giraffes find new home

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

February 27, 2023 — 05:00 am EST

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Thirteen Masai giraffes in the Moi Ndabi area in Kenya's Naivasha basin were darted and loaded onto trucks following a rescue effort, after long being threatened by poachers and conflict with local communities.

Veterinary doctors and capture officers at the state-run Kenya Wildlife Service have now moved them to conservancies, including to the Loldia farm, some 120 kms (75 miles) northwest of the capital Nairobi, where they will be monitored.

With plenty of space to roam and water to drink, the animals will join an existing giraffe population at the farm.

The organisation's Dominic Mijele, 42, has been rescuing giraffes for 18 years and is keen to do more.

"They will be very well secured (in Loldia farm) with enough water and enough browse (vegetation) ... there will be no human-wildlife conflict," he said.

