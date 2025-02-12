$THRD stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$THRD stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,651,901 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $THRD:
$THRD Insider Trading Activity
$THRD insiders have traded $THRD stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARTNERS L P/IL BVF has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $14,300,000.
- EDWARD R. CONNER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,580 shares for an estimated $143,700.
- JULIE PERSON (CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $142,726.
$THRD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $THRD stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TCG CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,415,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,723,250
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,481,014 shares (+109.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,067,739
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 752,230 shares (-37.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,192,716
- ATLAS VENTURE LIFE SCIENCE ADVISORS, LLC removed 505,573 shares (-4.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,202,346
- GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. added 413,561 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,255,542
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 319,329 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,326,907
- FMR LLC added 304,250 shares (+8132.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,122,587
