$THRD stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$THRD stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,651,901 of trading volume.

$THRD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $THRD:

$THRD insiders have traded $THRD stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS L P/IL BVF has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $14,300,000 .

. EDWARD R. CONNER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,580 shares for an estimated $143,700 .

. JULIE PERSON (CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $142,726.

$THRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $THRD stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

