THR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: THR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.91, changing hands as high as $30.19 per share. Thermon Group Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of THR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, THR's low point in its 52 week range is $23.05 per share, with $35.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.02.

