Thousands Vow To Pelt Rotten Eggs At Jeff Bezos' Ship For Breaking Historic Bridge

(RTTNews) - Former CEO of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Jeff Bezos has received sever criticism after the historic Rotterdam bridge is reportedly going to be partially dismantled for Bezos' luxurious megayacht to pass. In a Facebook group event, as many as 3000 have vowed to attend the passing of the ship to pelt rotten eggs at the half-a-billion dollar ship. Bezos commissioned Oceanco to build the yacht, Y721, which is currently getting its finishing touches at the shipbuilding city of Alblasserda. The ship, when completed, will be 417 feet and will cost almost $500 million to make, and will be ranked as the largest private vessel in the world. However, for the vessel to hit the ocean, it will have to navigate out of the straits and the route to the ocean includes the Koningshavenbrug bridge which is also known as De Hef. The yacht requires a massive 130ft ground clearance. The 144-year-old bridge was built back in 1877 over river Maas to connect the northern part of the island with Rotterdam. The bridge was a part of the railroad but in 1993, the authorities built another railroad to reduce the load over the bridge. Now, the bridge stands as a historic monument. Back in 2017, the city council repaired the bridge with a promise that the bridge will stand firm for the future but the recent development has jeopardized the promise. This has outrages the citizens of Rotterdam. Pablo Strörmann, 40, invited the Facebook community to join him as he planned to showcase his displeasure against the current predicament of the bridge. "Rotterdam was built from the rubble by Rotterdammers and we don't just take it apart for the phallus symbol of a megalomaniac billionaire. Not without a fight," he wrote on Facebook. The event has garnered the attention of 3000 people who have marked the event as "going" and another 10,000 people who are "interested." However, the authorities do not have any qualms against the whim of the billionaire as they see the project as an opportunity to generate revenue. "From an economic perspective and maintaining employment, the municipality considers this a very important project. In addition, Rotterdam has also been declared the maritime capital of Europe. Shipbuilding and activity within that sector are therefore an important pillar of the municipality," said municipal project leader Marcel Walravens. However, the authorities have not yet made their official announcement of the project.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.