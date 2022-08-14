Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus

SYDNEY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - More than 60,000 people thronged Sydney's streets on Sunday for an annual road running event and mass party that returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

City2Surf, which calls itself the world’s largest fun run, encompasses landmarks of Australia's biggest city, stretching 14 km (8.7 miles) from Hyde Park to Bondi Beach.

Participants decorated themselves in a variety of fancy dress, including dinosaur costumes, gorillas and stars.

Liam Adams won the men's race in 41 minutes and 8 seconds, while Leanne Pompeani was the first female finisher in 45:43, the Sydney Morning Herald said.

The City2Surf, started in 1971, raises millions of dollars for various charities across Australia.

For the last two years the physical event was called off due to the pandemic, and organisers held a "virtual run", allowing participants to run in their own neighbourhoods.

(Reporting by James Redmayne in Sydney; writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by William Mallard)

