Thousands of UK Environment Agency workers to strike for four days - union

April 05, 2023 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Thousands of workers employed by the British government's Environment Agency in England are set to strike for four days this month over a pay dispute, a union representing them said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Unison said it was taking industrial action as ministers did not make any attempt to invite the unions in for pay talks despite months of strikes.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Muvija M)

