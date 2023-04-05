Thousands of UK Environment Agency workers to strike for four days - union

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Thousands of workers employed by the British government's Environment Agency in England are set to strike for four days this month over a pay dispute, a union representing them said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Unison said it was taking industrial action as ministers did not make any attempt to invite the unions in for pay talks despite months of strikes.

