Thousands of Rogers wireless service users report outage

April 19 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc's RCIb.TO customers using wireless voice and data services faced intermittent interruptions for several hours, the Canadian cellular and cable operator said in response to complaints on social media on Monday.

Residential and business wireline internet services were not impacted, the company said in a tweet, adding that it was working on restoring the wireless services that were affected.

Rogers said in a tweet later in the day that wireless calls, SMS and data services were starting to return to normal for its customers and it would take several more hours for all customers and regions to return to full service.

About 11,000 users reported issues with the wireless service provider, as of 1900 GMT, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.ca.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

