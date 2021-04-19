Thousands of Rogers wireless service users report outage

April 19 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc's RCIb.TO customers using wireless voice and data services faced intermittent interruptions for several hours, the Canadian cellular and cable operator said in response to complaints on social media on Monday.

Residential and business wireline internet services were not impacted, the company said in a tweet, adding it was working on restoring the wireless services that were affected.

Around 11,000 users reported issues with the wireless service provider as of 1900 GMT, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.ca.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

