Thousands of Detroit casino workers to go on strike on Tuesday

Oct 16 (Reuters) - About 3,700 Detroit casino workers are set to strike on Tuesday if a contract deal is not reached, the Detroit Casino Council said on Monday.

A strike will hit operations at MGM Grand Detroit operated by MGM Resorts International MGM.N and MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino operated by Penn Entertainment PENN.O.

