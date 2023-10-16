News & Insights

Thousands of Detroit casino workers to go on strike on Tuesday

October 16, 2023 — 04:35 pm EDT

Oct 16 (Reuters) - About 3,700 Detroit casino workers are set to strike on Tuesday if a contract deal is not reached, the Detroit Casino Council said on Monday.

A strike will hit operations at MGM Grand Detroit operated by MGM Resorts International MGM.N and MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino operated by Penn Entertainment PENN.O.

