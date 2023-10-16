Thousands of Detroit casino workers threaten to go on strike on Tuesday

Adds details from paragraph 3

Oct 16 (Reuters) - About 3,700 Detroit casino workers are set to strike on Tuesday noon, if a contract deal is not reached, the Detroit Casino Council (DCC) said on Monday.

A strike will hit operations at MGM Grand Detroit operated by MGM Resorts International MGM.N and MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown operated by Penn Entertainment PENN.O.

On Sept. 29, 99% of voting workers from all unionized groups at the three Detroit casinos voted to authorize the DCC negotiating committee to call a strike.

Negotiations, which began in the summer, have not yielded a contract that increases wages to keep up with inflation and improves healthcare and retirement benefits.

The Detroit Casino Council is a negotiating committee made up of five unions including Unite Here Local 24, the UAW, Teamsters Local 1038, Operating Engineers Local 324, and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters.

