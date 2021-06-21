US Markets
Thousands of Commonwealth Edison customers without power as severe storms hit Chicago

Kanishka Singh Reuters
June 21 (Reuters) - Chicago-area utility Commonwealth Edison's (ComEd) website showed that over 34,000 customers were without power as severe thunderstorms tore through the area on Sunday night.

The website of ComEd, a unit of Exelon Corp EXC.N, showed more than 14,000 customers were without power in the DuPage County alone in Illinois while over 13,000 customers were in the dark in the Cook County.

