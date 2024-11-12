Thoughtworks reports Q3 EPS (3c), consensus 3c

Reports Q3 revenue $261.4M, consensus $256.09M… As announced on August 5, Thoughtworks (TWKS) has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by affiliates of certain investment funds advised by Apax Partners LLP for $4.40 per share . In connection with the Merger, Thoughtworks has filed a definitive Information Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 21…Thoughtworks will not be holding a conference call to discuss its results…

