ThoughtWorks raises $720 mln from Siemens, GIC, other investors

Chavi Mehta Reuters
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Software consultancy company ThoughtWorks said on Thursday it raised $720 million from investors including GIC and Siemens AG SIEGn.DE at an enterprise value of $4.6 billion.

ThoughtWorks, which helps firms digitize their operations, said it would use the proceeds to buy back equity from its current investors to expand its international footprint.

Fidelity Management and Research LLC and Mubadala Investment Co also invested in ThoughtWorks, which counts Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N as one of its clients.

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC were the placement agents to ThoughtWorks for the transaction.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

